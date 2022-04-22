Green Bay Packers fans interested in the team’s upcoming game in London can finally circle a specific date when they can start making plans for the fall.

The NFL is taking its time in announcing the schedule for the 2022 season, and on Thursday the league revealed the date of that schedule reveal. It’s not for another two-plus weeks, but those looking to make international plans will have a bit of a benefit — the league will announce the details of its International Series games a week earlier.

So get those credit cards handy about two weeks from now, when we’ll know when and who the team will play across the pond.

Of course, between now and then is the league’s premier offseason event, as the 2022 NFL Draft finally begins next Thursday. One week from now, we’ll know what the Packers will have done with the 22nd and 28th overall picks. Receiver? Defensive lineman? Edge rusher? Those are all still viable options for those picks, though that is hardly an exhaustive list. Keep it here at APC for continuing draft coverage and make sure to tune in on Thursday next week for our live draft show.

In its annual bout of inception, the NFL announced yesterday the date when it will announce the full schedule for the 2022 season. But for Packers fans curious about who and when the team will plan in London this fall, the details will come a week earlier.

Packers Radio Network transitions to new flagship station, iHeartMedia's The Game 97.3 WRNW, and welcomes new affiliates | Packers.com

Fans in the Milwaukee area will need to get used to tuning in to a different station (on a different band, too) to get Packers games this fall, as 620 WTMJ is out as the team's flagship station.

WR Desean Jackson interested in playing for Packers in 2022 | Packers Wire

If the Packers somehow end up not getting any speed at wide receiver in the draft, then maybe -- MAYBE -- it's worth a call to Jackson. But that's about the only possible scenario that would make sense.

Daryle Lamonica, former Raiders star and Super Bowl II QB, dies at 80 | NFL.com

Lamonica started for the Raiders in Super Bowl II, but he was actually a draft pick of the Packers' back in 1963 -- he just decided to play in the AFL instead.

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah Warns Against Waiting Until Round 2 to Draft Receiver - Sports Illustrated

Although the Packers have hit on numerous wideouts in round two over the past two decades, this year's group might not have that impact player slipping out of the first day of the draft.

Packers' 'Reb' seeking deep stable of edge rushers | Packer Report

Jason Rebrovich, the Packers' new OLBs coach, wants to have a big, deep group of players at his disposal to help keep his starters fresh.

