APC Community Mock Draft 2022: The Bills are up to pick at no. 25

The Dallas Cowboys selected Zion Johnson with the 24th pick of the APC Community Mock Draft, filling the hole left at guard after Connor Williams’ departure in free agency. The athletic, versatile guard will be expected to start right away and has the ceiling to be a mainstay on the Cowboys’ line for many years.

The Buffalo Bills are up next at 25 and have very few needs. This is a bona fide Super Bowl contender who will mostly be looking to add depth through the draft. After losing in the playoffs to the Chiefs in back-to-back years, the Bills used free agency to upgrade at every position of weakness.

The arms race in the AFC is very real. The pass rush was bolstered by signing Von Miller to a lucrative contract that and possibly the biggest signing in franchise history. Miller could be the most important free agent Buffalo has ever had if the Bills achieve their ultimate goal. Ed Oliver and Greg Rousseau will surely be thankful for all the one-on-one opportunities coming their way. Elsewhere on defense, after the Arizona Cardinals released Jordan Phillips this offseason, he returned to the Bills where he had 9.5 sacks in 2020. Shaq Lawson, Tim Settle, and DaQuan Jones are a few other new faces in Buffalo who were brought in to fix the defensive line.

The Bills did lose a few key pieces though. A.J. Klein was cut to clear cap space and while he was the team’s third linebacker, his versatility allowed the Bills to plug him in whenever Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds weren’t available. Look for the Bills to add talent here even if it’s not in the first round. If they do spend a high pick, Nakobe Dean is still on the board and would be a great option.

The Bills should feel confident in their wide receiver room led by Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder were brought in on cheap deals and should produce with Josh Allen. But with so much receiving talent in this draft, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them add another weapon here just to make their offense that much harder to stop.

If there is an actual need, it’s at cornerback. Levi Wallace left in free agency for the Steelers, leaving a hole at CB2 in Buffalo. With Tre’Davious White recovering from a torn ACL suffered on Thanksgiving, the team may be severely lacking talent in that area. Drafting a corner in the 1st could be the final piece to get the Bills over the hump. Andrew Booth would be a strong pick here and brings shutdown corner potential.

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Dean was an impact player from day 1 at Georgia. In his senior year, he received the Butkus award, first-team AP All American, and first-team All-SEC honors. He recorded 10.5 TFLs, six sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. Dean plays with a level of aggression that allows him to meet ball carriers quickly wherever they are. He will be a dangerous when blitzing in the league due to his explosiveness. He lacks the ideal length for a three-down linebacker which could affect him against tight ends in coverage. However, his eyes and lateral agility should serve him well covering running backs. Dean will start right away in the league and be a volume tackler from day 1.

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Burks is a magnet for big plays. His linebacker-like size gives him the ability to break any play open by breaking tackles. He is an underdeveloped route runner but is served well by his ability to track the ball and wide his catch radius. The Deebo Samuel comps may be a bit overdone, but the dynamism Burks possesses is no joke. He didn’t jump off the board with his combine testing, which has muted his hype as a WR1, but NFL teams will drool over the possibilities of getting him the ball and watching him go to work.

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Booth Jr. was a standout for Clemson in 2021 despite their disappointing season. The CB led the team with three interceptions and added five pass breakups on his way to a Second Team All-ACC nod. Booth is a physical corner with good size and the agility needed to close on throws and make plays. He is an aggressive tackler but occasionally leaves his feet too early and whiffs. Hip fluidity and balance allow him to excel in man and zone coverage and his burst helps cover any mistakes. Booth has been limited in the pre-draft process due to injury but should still see his name called in the first round.

Poll Who will the Bills pick at no. 25? Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson vote view results 22% Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (48 votes)

17% Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas (37 votes)

60% Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (128 votes) 213 votes total Vote Now

The Bills will look to add an immediate contributor with the 25th pick as they look to win the Super Bowl this year. Be sure to vote here and on Twitter (@acmepackingco) and check back on Monday to find out the pick!