APC Community Mock Draft 2022: The Titans are on the clock at No. 26

The Titans took a quiet approach to free agency this year. Their two biggest moves were re-signings, as they brought back their sack leader Harold Landry and their starting center Ben Jones. This should eliminate both of these positions from being considered at 26, but it’s possible the Titans still go with an interior lineman early. Rodger Saffold, the Titans’ left guard, was released this off-season and while the Titans signed Jamarco Jones as a replacement, it’s possible they will want a long-term piece there.

After releasing Julio Jones, the Titans were left with a large hole at their WR2 spot. To fill it, they traded for Robert Woods after the reliable Rams receiver became expendable when they signed Allen Robinson. Assuming he recovers well from his ACL injury, Woods will bring a steady presence to the offense and alleviate pressure on AJ Brown. Speaking of Brown, the receiver is ready to get paid. Going into the final year of his rookie deal, the young star is looking for top-of-the-market money and neither he nor the Titans have yet to budge. He is currently skipping off-season workouts but has not yet requested a trade. The Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams deals have made the market complicated for teams trying to retain their young receivers, creating similar impasses all over the league. If the team thinks there’s a chance Brown won’t be a Titan in the future, a receiver could be an option with this pick. Treylon Burks is on the board still and would add a different element to the Titans’ offense as they look to get back to the AFC Championship game.

Cornerback is a need the Titans could fill later, as their main concern will be depth, but if the team isn’t confident in last year’s first-round pick Caleb Farley recovering from his second ACL tear, it’s entirely possible the team doubles down on the position. Insurance for his health may not be worth a 1st, but a corner like Kaiir Elam could go here if the team falls in love with him.

Green has been a standout lineman dating back to high school. After coming in at tackle, Green started two years at left and right guard. In 2021, his versatility shined through. He received first-team All-SEC and All-American honors after starting games at both tackle and guard spots.

Green is a pit bull in the run game. His frame and strength allow him to push defenders back from the line of scrimmage with ease. He will struggle in pass pro against the NFL’s best interior athletes. His tendency to start grabbing and lunging when he loses an opponent will bite him at the next level, but this can be cleaned up. Because of his run game dominance and foot quickness, Green will be able to start right away and become a star if the aforementioned issues get fixed.

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Burks is a magnet for big plays. His linebacker-like size gives him the ability to break any play open by breaking tackles. He is an underdeveloped route runner but is served well by his ability to track the ball and widen his catch radius. The Deebo Samuel comps may be a bit overblown, but the dynamism Burks possesses is no joke. He didn’t jump off the board with his combine testing, which has muted his hype as a WR1, but NFL teams will drool over the possibilities of getting him the ball and watching him go to work.

Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Elam has shown pro potential since the moment he stepped foot in Gainesville. His pro pedigree is evident, as his uncle is former NFL safety Matt Elam and his father played in the league for seven years. Elam’s 2020 was outstanding. He received first-team All-SEC honors on the back of 11 pass breakups and two interceptions. He didn’t live up to that standard in 2021 and missed three games, causing the dip on boards.

Elam is a big-bodied corner with the length and strength necessary to press NFL receivers. He displays excellent agility and is fluid in the hips. He won’t bite on double moves often, but when he does, his recovery speed allows him to never be out of a play. Elam has been poor in run support, lacking aggressiveness and playing small. He is more than capable of mucking things up at the catch point. Despite needing to clean up issues in run support, Elam projects as a CB2 with natural cover skills.

