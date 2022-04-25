APC Community Mock Draft 2022: The Buccaneers are on the clock at no. 27

The Tennessee Titans went with a playmaker in Treylon Burks at 26 in our Community Mock Draft. With Robert Woods recovering from an ACL injury and the uncertainty surrounding AJ Brown’s contract situation, the Titans solidified their receiver room.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had quite the unpredictable offseason. What once looked like a time to gear up for a rebuild turned into an offseason focused on loading up for another title run. The Bucs’ offseason started off with the disappointing news that Tom Brady would be retiring. The 44-year-old QB was finally hanging up his cleats. Until he wasn’t. A month after his retirement, Brady revealed the disappointing news that he was returning. And so his reign of terror continues. However, the Bucs will look a little different this season. The biggest change comes at the top. Bruce Arians has moved into a behind-the-scenes role, with Todd Bowles taking over. With Brady at the helm, don’t expect things to look much different. He and Byron Leftwich won’t be making huge changes to the offensive structure.

Unlike last offseason, Tampa Bay was not able to return every starter, losing Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa on the offensive line, and Jordan Whitehead on defense. The Buccaneers replaced Cappa by trading for Shaq Mason from New England. This means the interior offensive line is not a must in the early rounds, but with only four picks in the top six rounds, a guard would make sense at this pick. This is the Buccaneers’ biggest need on a rock-solid roster, and Kenyon Green from Texas A&M would compete with newly acquired versatile lineman Fred Johnson for snaps.

The Buccaneers’ defensive backfield is still in good shape despite the loss of Jordan Whitehead to the Jets. However, the team struggled with their depth here due to injuries last season. Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting will be playing out the final years of their rookie deals this season and the team needs to prepare for a future without one or both of them. If their price tag is out of Tampa Bay’s budget next year, or GM Jason Licht just decides they aren’t a part of the team’s future, a corner would prove a wise investment. Kaiir Elam is available here and would give the Bucs a player who can play a few snaps from day 1 and eventually grow into a starter, possibly by the end of this season.

It may sound crazy to say a team that employs Vita Vea needs some defensive line reinforcements, but that could be the way the Buccaneers go at 27. Ndamukong Suh remains unsigned and while there are positive indications he will be back, the team may want a long-term solution to pair with Vea. William Gholston is back on a 1-year deal, but bringing in more help will be a priority. Look for a DT that has pass-rushing upside, like Devonte Wyatt, to be in play here as the Buccaneers certainly don’t want Vita Vea to be a consistent 3-down lineman.

Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

Green has been a standout lineman dating back to high school. After coming in at tackle, Green started two years at left and right guard. In 2021, his versatility shined through. He received first-team All-SEC and All-American honors after starting games at both tackle and guard spots.

Green is a pit bull in the run game. His frame and strength allow him to push defenders back from the line of scrimmage with ease. He will struggle in pass pro against the NFL’s best interior athletes. His tendency to start grabbing and lunging when he loses an opponent will bite him at the next level, but this can be cleaned up. Because of his run game dominance and foot quickness, Green will be able to start right away and become a star if the aforementioned issues get fixed.

Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Elam has shown pro potential since the moment he stepped foot in Gainesville. His pro pedigree is evident, as his uncle is former NFL safety Matt Elam and his father played in the league for seven years. Elam’s 2020 was outstanding. He received first-team All-SEC honors on the back of 11 pass breakups and two interceptions. He didn’t live up to that standard in 2021 and missed three games, causing the dip on boards.

Elam is a big-bodied corner with the length and strength necessary to press NFL receivers. He displays excellent agility and is fluid in the hips. He won’t bite on double moves often, but when he does, his recovery speed allows him to never be out of a play. Elam has been poor in run support, lacking aggressiveness and playing small. He is more than capable of mucking things up at the catch point. Despite needing to clean up issues in run support, Elam projects as a CB2 with natural cover skills.

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Wyatt helped lead the Bulldogs to a national title in 2021 on his way to a first-team All-SEC selection. The defensive tackle recorded 7 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in his 14 starts. He has a great first step that serves him well in run support and as a pass rusher. His lateral agility is fantastic and will help him chase after mobile QBs at the next level. Wyatt never stops moving on the field. That energy combined with his solid play strength allows him to push blockers into the backfield with ease and quickness. He should be a starter early on in his rookie year and has a chance to make a big impact.

Poll Who will the Bucs select at 27? Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia vote view results 39% Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M (67 votes)

17% Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida (29 votes)

43% Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia (73 votes) 169 votes total Vote Now

The Buccaneers don't have many glaring holes as they look to get back to the Super Bowl. They will certainly address the interior offensive and defensive lines at some point, and there are great options left in the first round.