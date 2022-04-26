APC Community Mock Draft 2022: Packers are up to pick at no. 28

The Buccaneers replenished their interior offensive line by selecting Kenyon Green at 27. Green is a quick-footed guard who will compete for playing time and show competency in the run game right away in Tampa Bay.

The Packers are on the clock once again and the board could not have fallen any better for their last pick. They were able to select Chris Olave, a Packers’ fan-favorite atop many draft wishlists. While doubling up on receivers would make sense due to the state of the position, it’s more likely the Packers use this pick to address some other needs.

The Packers have two talented edge rushers in Preston Smith and the young star Rashan Gary but would benefit from a reliable third man. The team will certainly take an edge at some point in the draft, and David Ojabo would be a more than competent option. The Michigan edge rusher comes with risk after tearing his Achilles at Michigan’s pro day, but the talent may be too much to pass on.

The Packers could also address a depth issue on the defensive line here. The unit ranked dead last in defensive total rush EPA last season and gave up countless third-down conversions on the ground. Signing Jarran Reed could help, but he isn’t expected to make a large impact as a rotation player. Devonte Wyatt is available here and has the speed and agility to be a starting three-technique at the next level.

Finally, the Packers parted ways with Billy Turner this offseason, leaving a hole at right tackle. They have plenty of options to fill the spot however. Elgton Jenkins and Yosh Nijman are the most likely candidates to play here, but Jenkins’ timetable for an ACL injury is currently unknown. If the Packers want to keep him inside upon his return, Tyler Smith could get a look here as the starting tackle of the future.

David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

Ojabo’s upside is enormous. The 6’4”, 250 lb. Michigan product did not take up football until his junior year of high school but has already blossomed into a top edge prospect. 2021 was a coming-out party as he posted 11 sacks and five forced fumbles across from Aidan Hutchinson and was named second-team AP All-American.

Ojabo is an explosive athlete. He possesses a diverse set of rush moves that help him get to the quarterback quickly, even if his power rushing leaves something to be desired. His play recognition and awareness need work but simply getting more snaps should help there. His ability to hit a second and third gear getting to the QB will make it tough for tackles to keep up with him. Ojabo’s Pro Day achilles tear could hurt his draft stock, but any team willing to wait for his recovery could be rewarded with a star on defense.

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Wyatt helped lead the Bulldogs to a national title in 2021 on his way to a first-team All-SEC selection. The defensive tackle recorded 7 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in his 14 starts. He has a great first step that serves him well in run support and as a pass rusher. His lateral agility is fantastic and will help him chase after mobile QBs at the next level. Wyatt never stops moving on the field. That energy combined with his solid play strength allows him to push blockers into the backfield with ease and quickness. He should be a starter early on in his rookie year and has a chance to make a big impact.

Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

A two-year starter at Tulsa, Smith is one of the youngest players in the 2022 draft. As would be expected, he’s raw in many areas. If you’re drafting guys to make a highlight reel, Smith will be near the top of the list. He plays with violence and sheer power that leaves run defenders in the dirt sometimes. But Attempting to rely on that power gets him in trouble far too often. He has a tendency to completely lose his base, causing him to lean, grab, and lose leverage. Smith is agile and has no problem moving laterally. This helps him recover even when his technique breaks down. Cleaning up penalties will be the first order of business for any team, but if Smith is willing to learn, he will be a fearsome downhill blocker at the next level.

Poll Who will the Packers select at no. 28? David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa vote view results 21% David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan (140 votes)

64% Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia (413 votes)

14% Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa (92 votes) 645 votes total Vote Now

That’s it for the Packers’ first-round picks. With the draft just two days away, we won’t have to wait long to find out how things shake out and what surprises are almost certainly in store for us. Be sure to vote here and on Twitter (@acmepackingco) and check back later as we go over the Chiefs’ picks at 29 and 30.