APC Community Mock Draft 2022: The Chiefs are on the clock at no. 29

Just like the other three AFC West teams, it has been quite an eventful offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs. But while their division rivals loaded up for title runs, the Chiefs experienced a few setbacks. The biggest headline came from the trade of the most explosive weapon in the league, Tyreek Hill. Hill has been a mainstay in the KC offense since Alex Smith was the quarterback, so replacing him will be a tall order. It will most likely be done by a committee that GM Brett Veach has already begun constructing. Juju Smith-Schuster was signed to a one-year deal to be the team’s third receiver but will take on a prominent role all of a sudden. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was also brought in and will be expected to replace some of Hill’s field-stretching ability. Travis Kelce is still the top dog here and will be more important than ever, so it’s possible the Chiefs take advantage of their immense draft capital and wait until round two to draft a receiver. Jahan Dotson’s main concern is size, but he could thrive in YAC situations with the Chiefs.

The Chiefs’ second point of emphasis this draft will come in the secondary. After losing starting cornerback Charvarius Ward to the 49ers and not re-signing Tyrann Mathieu, this defense that bled big plays last year: a substantial issue in a division with Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson, and Derek Carr. All three ranked in the top third of the league in completions of 20 or more yards in the air last year. Justin Reid was brought in to make the secondary younger and more athletic. Reaching the heights that Mathieu did seems unlikely, but Reid can diagnose plays quickly and be an above-average safety for Steve Spagnuolo’s defense. Depth is a concern here but a replacement for Ward will be a higher priority. Brett Veach has never selected a cornerback this early, but if he feels someone like Kaiir Elam can play on the outside from day 1, he may pull the trigger.

Last but certainly not least, the Chiefs need help at edge rusher. While free-agent options like Jadeveon Clowney and Melvin Ingram are possible, it’s likely that Kansas City will address the position in the draft. In this community mock, George Karlaftis went just 6 spots earlier, leaving the Chiefs in a bind. David Ojabo is still available however and would be a steal if his achilles injury produces no long-term issues. Buying low on a talent like Ojabo is a luxury the Chiefs can afford if he is paired with a veteran or 2nd-round pick, and he may even be ready by the time the Chiefs make their Super Bowl run this year.

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Dotson had a stellar 2021. He was named third-team AP All American and second-team All-Big Ten after recording 91 receptions for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns. Dotson is undersized but plays big, showcasing the ability to fully extend and catch any pass remotely in his vicinity. Physical corners will give him trouble due to his frame and that lack of physicality could prevent him from being a WR1. Still, Dotson is excellent at manipulating his route speed to get open and could put defenders in a blender early and often in his career.

Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Elam has shown pro potential since the moment he stepped foot in Gainesville. His pro pedigree is evident, as his uncle is former NFL safety Matt Elam and his father played in the league for seven years. Elam’s 2020 was outstanding. He received first-team All-SEC honors on the back of 11 pass breakups and two interceptions. He didn’t live up to that standard in 2021 and missed three games, causing the dip on boards.

Elam is a big-bodied corner with the length and strength necessary to press NFL receivers. He displays excellent agility and is fluid in the hips. He won’t bite on double moves often, but when he does, his recovery speed allows him to never be out of a play. Elam has been poor in run support, lacking aggressiveness and playing small. He is more than capable of mucking things up at the catch point. Despite needing to clean up issues in run support, Elam projects as a CB2 with natural cover skills.

David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

Ojabo’s upside is enormous. The 6’4”, 250 lb. Michigan product did not take up football until his junior year of high school but has already blossomed into a top edge prospect. 2021 was a coming-out party as he posted 11 sacks and five forced fumbles across from Aidan Hutchinson and was named second-team AP All-American.

Ojabo is an explosive athlete. He possesses a diverse set of rush moves that help him get to the quarterback quickly, even if his power rushing leaves something to be desired. His play recognition and awareness need work but simply getting more snaps should help there. His ability to hit a second and third gear getting to the QB will make it tough for tackles to keep up with him. Ojabo’s Pro Day achilles tear could hurt his draft stock, but any team willing to wait for his recovery could be rewarded with a star on defense.

Poll Who will the Chiefs select at no. 29? This poll is closed 48% Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State (66 votes)

29% Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida (40 votes)

22% David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan (30 votes) 136 votes total Vote Now

