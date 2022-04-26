APC Community Mock Draft 2022: The Chiefs are set to pick again at no. 30

The Chiefs helped bolster their receiving corps with the 29th pick, selecting Jahan Dotson out of Penn State. Dotson is shifty in space and can bring an element of Tyreek Hill’s crafty game that Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster do not possess. His small stature will be an issue but can be minimized by his elite catch radius.

After addressing the hole at receiver, the Chiefs’ next point of emphasis in this draft should come on the edge. While free-agent options like Jadeveon Clowney and Melvin Ingram are possible, it’s likely that Kansas City will address the position in the draft. In this community mock, George Karlaftis went just 7 spots earlier, leaving the Chiefs in a bind. David Ojabo is still available however and would be a steal if his Achilles injury produces no long-term issues. Buying low on a talent like Ojabo is a luxury the Chiefs can afford if he is paired with a veteran or 2nd-round pick, and his potential availability in January could boost the Chiefs on their way to another Super Bowl.

After losing starting cornerback Charvarius Ward to the 49ers and not re-signing Tyrann Mathieu, the Chiefs have a hole in the secondary. This defense bled big plays last year: a substantial issue in a division with Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson, and Derek Carr. All three rank in the top third of the league in completions of 20 or more yards in the air and have the weapons to punish the Chiefs. Justin Reid was brought in to make the secondary younger and more athletic but is unlikely to reach the heights of Mathieu’s apex. That being said, Reid can diagnose plays quickly and be an above-average safety for Steve Spagnuolo’s defense. Deon Bush was also signed but is not expected to play a pivotal role. Depth is a concern at safety and a hybrid weapon like Daxton Hill could fill a need here. However, a replacement for Ward will be a higher priority. GM Brett Veach has never selected a cornerback this early, but if he feels someone like Kaiir Elam can play on the outside from day 1, he may pull the trigger. Elam would bring some much-needed physicality and length in a division with Keenan Allen and Davante Adams.

David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

Ojabo’s upside is enormous. The 6’4”, 250 lb. Michigan product did not take up football until his junior year of high school, but has already blossomed into a top edge prospect. 2021 was a coming-out party as he posted 11 sacks and five forced fumbles across from Aidan Hutchinson and was named second-team AP All-American.

Ojabo is an explosive athlete. He possesses a diverse set of rush moves that help him get to the quarterback quickly, even if his power rushing leaves something to be desired. His play recognition and awareness need work but simply getting more snaps should help there. His ability to hit a second and third gear getting to the QB will make it tough for tackles to keep up with him. Ojabo’s Pro Day Achilles tear could hurt his draft stock, but any team willing to wait for his recovery could be rewarded with a star on defense.

Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

Hill was a first-team all big 10 selection in 2021 as he recorded 70 tackles, two interceptions, and nine pass breakups. A versatile defender, Hill has spent time at both safety and nickel and is smooth in his movements due to fantastic athleticism and a 4.38 40 time. He is able to anticipate routes and close quickly on routes from the free safety spot. Hill is a willing tackler and will impress teams with his competitive toughness. His speed and explosiveness combined with his range and versatility should get his name called fairly early this April.

Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Elam has shown pro potential since the moment he stepped foot in Gainesville. His pro pedigree is evident, as his uncle is former NFL safety Matt Elam and his father played in the league for seven years. Elam’s 2020 was outstanding. He received first-team All-SEC honors on the back of 11 pass breakups and two interceptions. He didn’t live up to that standard in 2021 and missed three games, causing the dip on boards.

Elam is a big-bodied corner with the length and strength necessary to press NFL receivers. He displays excellent agility and is fluid in the hips. He won’t bite on double moves often, but when he does, his recovery speed allows him to never be out of a play. Elam has been poor in run support, lacking aggressiveness and playing small. He is more than capable of mucking things up at the catch point. Despite needing to clean up issues in run support, Elam projects as a CB2 with natural cover skills.

