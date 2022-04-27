APC Community Mock Draft 2022: The Lions are set to pick again at no. 32

It’s NFL Draft eve! Be sure to get some sleep for the big day tomorrow and remember, don’t trust everything you hear. It’s smokescreen season.

Now, on to the final pick in the APC Community Mock Draft.

The Lions’ 2021 season went as expected. After trading Matthew Stafford to the LA Rams for Jared Goff and draft picks, the team did not record a win until week 13. But a 3-3 finish behind their inspiring head coach Dan Campbell could provide some momentum in the Motor City. With that being said, the Lions will once again be near the bottom of the NFC this year. Jared Goff is still in place at QB but could see his grasp on the job loosen if the Lions select a QB. As things stand, the Lions brought in DJ Chark through free agency to help one of the worst receiving corps in the league. Whether a QB is drafted or Goff is the guy, they‘ll need weapons to be given a fair shot. Chark is only on a one-year deal and missed most of last season with an injury, so the deal doesn’t preclude them from drafting a receiver early. George Pickens would match Dan Campbell’s identity as a strong, physical wideout who is willing to fight anyone, anytime.

The Lions didn’t add any difference makers on defense this spring but they did retain a couple of key pieces. Charles Harris was re-signed after 7.5 sacks in 2021 and could be in for another career year playing alongside the edge rusher selected with the Lions’ 2nd overall pick.

Detroit also retained safety Tracy Walker, their best player on defense. He is one of the few cornerstones this team has and set a career-high in tackles last season. DeShon Elliott was also signed and is expected to start next to Walker. With only Walker being signed long-term, the Lions will almost certainly address the position early. Daxton Hill can play deep or in the slot and is an elite athlete with the range to be a natural playmaker. A player with his speed will come down with a few freebies off quarterback pressure from the team’s 2nd overall pick.

Linebacker was a point of emphasis in free agency for the Lions. Jarrad Davis and Chris Board were brought in to go with the re-signings of Alex Anzalone, Shaun Dion Hamilton, and Josh Woods. No one would blame a casual observer for not knowing those names, however. The group is lacking an impact player. If the Lions want to address the position early, Nakobe Dean would add a jolt of athleticism that suddenly makes those depth pieces look like strong additions.

George Pickens, WR, Georgia

As noted by our own Tyler Brooke, Pickens is an absolute bully. At 6’3”, 195 lbs, he is an enthusiastic blocker who enjoys beating up smaller defenders. His length gives him a large catch radius and separation at the line. After tearing his ACL in 2021, Pickens came back the same year to help Georgia win a national title. His quickness will help him beat defenders vertically despite not being a polished route runner. Pickens will undoubtedly produce a few highlights at the catch point. If the injury history is not a big concern, Pickens is a first-round talent who can be a team’s top target right away.

Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

Hill was a first-team all big 10 selection in 2021 as he recorded 70 tackles, two interceptions, and nine pass breakups. A versatile defender, Hill has spent time at both safety and nickel and is smooth in his movements due to fantastic athleticism and a 4.38 40 time. He is able to anticipate routes and close quickly on routes from the free safety spot. Hill is a willing tackler and will impress teams with his competitive toughness. His speed and explosiveness combined with his range and versatility should get his name called fairly early this April.

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Dean was an impact player from day 1 at Georgia. In his senior year, he received the Butkus award, first-team AP All American, and first-team All-SEC honors. He recorded 10.5 TFLs, six sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. Dean plays with a level of aggression that allows him to meet ball carriers quickly wherever they are. He will be dangerous when blitzing in the league due to his explosiveness. Dean lacks the ideal length for a three-down linebacker which could affect him against tight ends in coverage. However, his eyes and lateral agility should serve him well covering running backs. Dean will start right away in the league and be a volume tackler from day 1.

That's all for our 2022 Community Mock Draft! Thank you all for joining and voting on each pick.