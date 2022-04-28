Draft Talk 9.0: Merry Draftmas

Tyler and Justis have you covered on the latest in the 2022 NFL draft regarding the Green Bay Packers. They start off by having a draft where they pick positions they hope get addressed this week then talk about the team’s top-30 visits, which were announced in full this past week. After the break, the duo talk about the recent Darren Waller rumors and start the Say No To Safeties movement.

