NFL Draft Audio, Day 1: They Got the Dawgs in Them

Evan “Tex” Western, Tyler Brooke and Justis Mosqueda sit down to discuss what happened on Day 1 of the NFL draft. Are they mad about not getting a receiver? Kinda, but not really when Jahan Dotson went 16th overall. The trio breaks down the selections of Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt before going into what to watch out for on Friday.

Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.

Take our podcast survey: sbnation.com/survey