NFL Draft Audio, Day 1: They Got the Dawgs in Them

If taking Quay Walker is wrong, I don’t want to be right.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 CFP Semifinal - Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Michigan Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Evan “Tex” Western, Tyler Brooke and Justis Mosqueda sit down to discuss what happened on Day 1 of the NFL draft. Are they mad about not getting a receiver? Kinda, but not really when Jahan Dotson went 16th overall. The trio breaks down the selections of Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt before going into what to watch out for on Friday.

