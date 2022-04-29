Friday Cheese Curds: The Packers have gone to the Dawgs

The last three first round picks for the Green Bay Packers get to keep the same logo on their helmet, just in different colors.

After drafting cornerback Eric Stokes in the first round a year ago, Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst raided the Georgia defense twice more. With a run on receivers earlier than what Green Bay probably had hoped, Gutekunst went defense in selecting linebacker Quay Walker at 22nd overall and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt 28th overall.

The selection of Walker was a bit of a surprise since the Packers recently extended DeVondre Campbell but he is quite the athlete for his size and actually drew a lot of comparisons to Campbell before the draft. Now they both can share the field and (GASP!) give Green Bay a strong duo of inside linebacker.

Wyatt’s arrival gives Kenny Clark a friend on the defensive line (finally!) and the two should also be destroyers of worlds up front. Wyatt brings strength and athleticism to the line and combined with Walker, the Packers really did a fine job shoring up their weak spot on defense: stopping the run. There are off-field concerns about him but hopefully the strong locker room culture in Green Bay helps.

Many fans are probably livid this morning about the lack of a wide receiver but given how early the run happened, Green Bay probably would have had to give up more assets than they wanted to to move up. Aaron Rodgers himself even said he’s comfortable with how the first round played out, so relax.

Today could (should?) be the day a wide receiver materializes for Green Bay so sit back and enjoy today’s edition of curds where we look back at last night’s events but also look ahead.

The two teammates on the defending national champions will now bring that championship pedigree to the Packers’ defense including reuniting with Stokes. It’s hard not to get excited about that side of the ball, even with current concerns about the wide receiver position.

The first of the Packers’ two first round picks was a full-time starter for only this season but that was more about who was in front of him than Walker himself. The bottom line is he shined once given the opportunity and his tackling skills and speed give Green Bay another great inside linebacker next to Campbell.

Those concerned Rodgers would be irate about no first round receiver can relax. Words can mean little, especially with this specific quarterback, but Rodgers knows his best receivers were not first round selections.

Alec Pierce, Christian Watson, and George Pickens could all be in play for the Packers at receiver although they will likely need to trade up to get one of them.

