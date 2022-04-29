Packers will pick up Darnell Savage’s fifth-year option, per report

The Green Bay Packers are expected to pick up Darnell Savage’s fifth-year option according to a report from ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

A 2019 first-round pick, Savage’s fifth-year option is expected to cost just over $7.9 million according to projections from OvertheCap.com.

Savage has been a mainstay in the secondary since he arrived in Green Bay, appearing in 46 of 49 possible games. In 2021, he logged more than 1,000 snaps on defense, nabbing two interceptions. In his career to date, Savage has totaled eight interceptions, 26 passes defensed, and a sack.

Though he’s been a fixture in the lineup, Savage’s performance has been somewhat up and down. He’s rarely been a sure tackler and his Pro Football Focus coverage grade has declined each year he’s been in the league so far.

Still, Savage has elite athleticism and is versatile enough to fill multiple roles in the Packers’ secondary. He has enough upside to justify the relatively low cost of his fifth-year option, though the Packers probably shouldn’t hesitate to add more talent at safety throughout what remains of the 2022 NFL Draft.