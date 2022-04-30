NFL Draft Audio, Day 2: The Packers got a (expensive) receiver

Tex, Tyler and Justis reunite to talk about the newest Green Bay Packers: WR Christian Watson and OL Sean Rhyne. Who are the Packers’ draft picks as kitchen appliances? Did they give up entirely too much for Watson? Who are we looking forward to on Day 3? These answers and more inside.

