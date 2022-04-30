Packers select WR Romeo Doubs with 132nd pick in 2022 NFL Draft

With their first selection in the fourth round and their first of six slated picks in Day 2, the Green Bay Packers decided to double up at wide receiver with the selection of Nevada’s Romeo Doubs. Like first-rounder Devonte Wyatt and second-rounder Christian Watson, Doubs was brought in on a pre-draft visit to meet with the Packers organization this spring.

Doubs, who played multiple positions in high school, registered back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Wolfpack in their traditional Air Raid system. At 6’2” and 201 pounds, he has the size that the Packers typically like at the position. Due to a knee injury during the pre-draft process, though, he was unable to run at either the combine, which he was invited to, or Nevada’s pro day.

The two-time All-Mountain West finished his college career with 225 receptions, 3,322 yards and 26 touchdowns in the receiving game to go along with 37 punt returns for 463 yards and a touchdown, which came on his first touch in his Nevada career. Yesterday, general manager Brian Gutekunst stated that the team was not settled at the receiver position after the selection of North Dakota State’s Christian Watson with the 34th pick, but now the team finally might be.

The consensus draft board had Doubs ranked 125th overall coming into the draft. Only two receivers, Boise State’s Khalil Shakir and Clemson’s Justyn Ross, were ranked above Doubs on the board and were still available at the time of the pick.

Update:

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Doubs was able to run in the 4.47-to-4.53-second range in the 40-yard dash at his one-off pro day once his knee was healthy enough to run.