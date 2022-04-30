Packers select WR Samori Toure with 258th pick in 2022 NFL Draft

When Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said yesterday that the team was not settled at the receiver position yesterday following the selection of Christian Watson with the 34th overall pick, he wasn’t kidding. The Packers drafted down earlier in Day 3 to pick up a fourth seventh-round selection and the team made all four of them, with their final pick, the 258th overall selection, being wide receiver Samori Toure of Nebraska.

In the fourth round, the team selected Nevada’s Romeo Doubs, which many thought would be their final wideout selection of the day. The additions of Watson, Doubs and Toure to the receiver room, which already included Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Amari Rodgers and Malik Taylor, now looks a lot more competitive than it did a few days ago. The numbers would say that at least two of those eight receivers will be released during cutdowns, barring injury. Rodgers is officially put on “produce or be released” watch this summer.

Toure originally went to the University of Montana after his prep career in Oregon, where he recorded 2,488 receiving yards for the Griz and was named an FCS All-American. Jumping up to Big 10 play, he made nine starts in 12 games and contributed as both a wide receiver and a punt gunner on special teams for the team. At 6’1” and 191 pounds with a 4.48-second 40-yard dash, his ability on special teams was highly-sought after. Like five other draft picks that the Packers have made this week, Toure was brought in by the team on one of their 30 allocated visits with draft prospects.

Samori Toure was drafted with pick 258 of round 7 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 6.15 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1072 out of 2785 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/7dnhcrmfmA #RAS #Packers pic.twitter.com/szChIfPiZ1 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022

Toure’s relative athletic score ranks as a 6.15 on a 10-point scale, but as Acme Packing Company’s own Rcon would like me to note, it jumps all the way up to an 8.06 score if you exclude his 10-yard split and bench press, which should not have a heavy impact on a receiver’s evaluation.