NFL Draft Audio, Day 3: Dopamine

The Green Bay Packers had the best Day 3 of any team in the league on Saturday, led by the steals of Kingsley Enagbare and Rasheed Walker. Tex, Tyler and Justis get together to tie a bow on the draft class, talk about some of the key undrafted free agents the team has signed and see where the team still could add some talent.

