Monday Cheese Curds: Packers can weather storm of losing Davante Adams, MVS

Patience is running thin in Packer Nation at a time when it really shouldn’t be.

Since the trade of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, everyone from fans to media have been waiting for the other shoe to drop. Green Bay has to sign another big name receiver, right? Especially with Aaron Rodgers back in the fold and likely for more than one year?

The Packers are going to add more receivers at some point but after the Adams trade, general manager Brian Gutekunst appears to have shifted gears in how they will withstand the loss of the league’s best wide receiver and it’s not how many fans would do it. Hence the increased anxiety levels among the fan base.

While some are rage tweeting that Gutekunst had “done nothing” this spring, the facts state that is in fact an outright lie. Apparently locking up an all-pro inside linebacker in De’Vondre Campbell and a Pro Bowl cornerback in Rasul Douglas don’t count as “something” in their eyes.

By making such moves, Gutekunst shows he is serious about building this team around the defense despite Rodgers’ presence. He knows the four-time MVP is nearing the end and he has to get the roster ready to stay competitive after Rodgers hands the reigns to Jordan Love or whoever replaces him.

The defense showed it can win and win without losses like Za’Darius Smith and Chandon Sullivan. They will also get Jaire Alexander back from a shoulder injury and whose extension should be a top priority.

The pieces on offense will come and honestly Green Bay might be better off waiting until the draft and adding a budget veteran wide receiver. Taking a big swing on someone like DK Metcalf will eventually just put Green Bay back in the same situation they had with Adams. Metcalf is due to be an unrestricted free agent next year.

It’s tough not knowing what the future holds, especially at a premium position like wide receiver. That said, let’s just relax as Green Bay still has Rodgers (who alone makes them an instant contender) and a legitimate defense. They can weather this storm.

Remember, championships aren’t won in April.

Packers built to withstand uncertainty brought on by loss of receivers Davante Adams, MVS–PackersNews.com (subscription)

Losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling hurts too but the Packers are armed with so much draft capital they can afford to be picky and wait for their guy to come available whether it is in the draft or free agency. The wide receiver position is going to look very different in 30 days.

Packers film room: NDSU WR Christian Watson is near perfect fit–Packers Wire

Sometimes you watch college tape and one player just hits you as an instant Green Bay Packer. Christian Watson is one of those players though I would caution the Packers on reaching for him.

MT5: Change to league’s OT rules will make postseason games fairer–Packers.com

The new postseason overtime rule would have been much appreciated by Packers sooner but at least it will help even the odds.

Are Packers wise to count on Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan this season?—ESPN

Recovering from an ACL is one of the most difficult experiences for an athlete and time and results may vary. While Packers fans are fearing a similar situation like what happened with David Bakhtiari, no two tears are alike and both Jenkins and Tonyan were injured earlier in the year. They may not be ready Week 1 but they shouldn’t miss the entire year.

