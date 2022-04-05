For only the second time in recent memory, the Green Bay Packers will enter draft weekend with two first-round draft picks. The team did so in 2019, drafting Rashan Gary and Darnell Savage, but there are few other examples of the Packers having two first-rounders — or even trading back up into round one on draft day to make a second selection.

With four picks in the top 60 and seven in the first 140, however, a trade up seems entirely plausible if the Packers zero in on a specific player, particularly a wide receiver. This year’s class will have plenty of intriguing options, and a move up seems entirely feasible given the amount of capital the team has this year.

But if they do make a move, who would they go for? A player like Chris Olave might be able to be a major contributor as a rookie. Drake London is a little closer to the Packers’ typical size preferences. And then there’s a versatile wild card in Treylon Burks. But who they might go for and how far they might need to move up to get him is very much to be announced.

As we close in on three weeks to go until the draft, today’s curds bring us a good look at how far the Packers could move up in round one should they choose to do so.

Brian Gutekunst has plenty of ammunition to move up for a player he loves. He has missed out on trade-up candidates in the past, so maybe this year is finally the time to do it.

Here's a great look at what some of the possible pick combinations could be worth, looking at the Rich Hill trade value chart. If the Packers are willing to give up their 22nd pick plus both second-rounders, they could potentially get as high as pick number six from Carolina.

If the Packers stay put, Burks could be a viable candidate. Here's another look at the talented Razorback receiver.

Green Bay was at least in some discussions for Parker, who eventually was sent to New England along with a fifth-round draft pick in exchange for a third-rounder.

Rodgers has an endorsement deal with the Swiss company and will apparently be visiting their manufacturing center.

