Draft Talk 6.0: Visits and a mock draft

As promised, Tyler and Justis used the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator to walk you through what might happen to the Green Bay Packers on the first two days of the draft. Below is the haul they ended up with:

#22: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas (scouting report)

Traded #28 to the Baltimore Ravens for #45, #76 and #128

#45: Logan Hall, iDL, Houston

#53: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

#59: Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky

#76: Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

#92: Tom Zach, OL, Wake Forest

Before they get into the mock draft, though, they talk for 15 minutes about why the Packers cannot afford to use a roster spot on a short-term veteran wide receiver and discuss the five players who Green Bay has or is going to visit with.

Draft Talk 1.0: The quarterbacks are bad and Trevor Penning is a loose cannon

Draft Talk 2.0: There’s a lot of (hurt) receivers and not many tight ends

Draft Talk 3.0: The top edge rushers all made money in Indy

Draft Talk 4.0: Free agency thoughts and a look at LBs and OL in the 2022 NFL draft

Draft Talk 5.0: Our Guys

Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.

Take our podcast survey: sbnation.com/survey