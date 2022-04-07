Thursday Cheese Curds: Packers prepare to re-make their wide receiver room

It’s easy to conclude that the Packers’ wide receiver room is going to look different after NFL Draft weekend. It has to. It’s obvious that the current depth chart just won’t cut it, and the Packers seem to agree. Matt LaFleur says he wants more speed, Brian Gutekunst says he plans to add talent, and there’s really no reason to think both things won’t come to pass.

But the journey to that new wide receiver room is anything but clear. With the draft capital the Packers have, they’ll have the chance to take multiple swings at receiver, potentially adding big value even outside the first round.

And while it’s easy to fixate on that first round, it bears mentioning that the Packers have really cleaned on Day 2 of the draft.

Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Jordy Nelson, James Jones, and Greg Jennings all arrived in Green Bay in rounds 2 and 3, and based on draft projections (and the Packers’ two second-round picks) it’s not hard to envision another contributing wide receiver arriving in Green Bay from that range in the draft.

Will that stop the Twitter meltdown if the Packers don’t get a pass catcher in the first round? Well, no, obviously not. But the draft is seven rounds long for a reason, and the Packers’ next important pass catcher might come from somewhere well beyond the first.

It’s easy to fixate on the first round, but the Packers could (and should!) add receiver prospects throughout NFL Draft weekend.

