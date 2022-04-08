Packers work out Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Green Bay Packers have Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson in town to work him out leading up to the draft. Nelson, a three-year starter with the Badgers, ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash and jumped a 39.5” vertical at Wisconsin's pro day last month, per Wilson.

Other reports have Nelson’s 40-yard dash time at 4.49 seconds, but all reports have him in the top-10 percent among safety testers in the vertical jump, broad jump, 40-yard dash and three-cone, with him just outside the top-10 percent in the short shuttle drill.

Scott Nelson is a SS prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.67 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 29 out of 843 SS from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/ODkMr2NLB3 #RAS pic.twitter.com/YrFZtvxIhr — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 8, 2022

Nelson is currently the 492nd-ranked prospect in the draft class according to the consensus draft board. Among safeties, he is ranked 43rd. One would assume that he is being looked at as an undrafted free agent prospect, with this visit being something close to a recruiting pitch for once the “eighth round” of the draft begins. Nelson is the second defensive back to earn a visit to Green Bay, along with Texas cornerback John Thompson, who is viewed as a borderline draft pick.

After redshirting in 2017, Nelson started all but one game that he played in over his college career. In 2019, though, he sustained a knee injury in the season-opener that cost him his redshirt sophomore season. Despite technically having an extra year of eligibility due to the Covid year, Nelson elected to end his college career after the 2021 season.

Over his four years of playing time with the Badgers, Nelson recorded 125 total tackles, 79 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four interceptions and 19 pass breakups.