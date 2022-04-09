For Cheddar or Wurst: There is no Davante, there is only Rasul

For Cheddar or Wurst: a vow every fan makes when declaring their loyalty to the Green and Gold and also a podcast from Acme Packing Company! Your hosts Kris and Lindsay will break down the good and the bad surrounding your Green Bay Packers

The new NFL league year began basically three weeks ago but it feels like it was months ago.

There has been a flurry of moves around the NFL that has shaken up the power structure of league and the Green Bay Packers have been at the center of it. From a happy ending (for now?) to the Aaron Rodgers saga to a sad ending of the Davante Adams era in Green Bay, the Packers are already going to look very different in 2022 and we are still weeks away from the draft.

In the new episode of “For Cheddar or Wurst”, your hosts Kris Burke and Lindsay Hansen look at the good, the bad, and everything in between as the Packers embark on building their roster that they hope will lead them to Super Bowl LVII in February. Kris and Lindsay give their thoughts on the Rodgers extension, the Adams trade and the return of De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas plus what the losses of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Za’Darius Smith mean as the Packers will likely turn to the draft to replace them both.

Since the episode was recorded on April Fools Day, Kris and Lindsay also reflect on pranks they have pulled on the informal holiday which included some shenanigans to get a rise out of both of their families.

We’re all Packers fans For Cheddar or Wurst.

