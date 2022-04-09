Packers to host Georgia Tech SAF/LB Tariq Carpenter on a pre-draft visit

According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, former Georgia Tech safety Tariq Carpenter will have a pre-draft visit with the Green Bay Packers, along with the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals. The ACC product is in-between positions, as he was listed as a safety by the Yellow Jackets in college but participated as a linebacker at the Senior Bowl in February.

According to Paul Bretl of Dairyland Express, Carpenter played 843 snaps in the box (linebacker alignment), 623 snaps as a middle of the field safety and 586 snaps in the slot over his college career. In total, Carpenter started 41 of the 46 games he played in over the last four seasons at Tech, though he failed to “start” three games that he participated in last season.

Despite getting a late nod for the Senior Bowl after his Hula Bowl performance, Carpenter was not given an invite to the combine and had to run all of his drills at Georgia Tech’s pro day. Based on the numbers there, Carpenter registers a 8.91 Relative Athletic Score (on of a 10-point scale) as a linebacker and a 9.06 RAS as a strong safety prospect.

According to Dane Brugler’s “The Beast” for The Athletic, Carpenter is ranked as a seventh-round pick who has the potential to contribute as a hybrid linebacker-box safety and on special teams, based on his testing numbers. The consensus draft board has Carpenter ranked as the 452nd overall prospect in the class (as a linebacker), with fellow Tech safety Juanyeh Thomas ranked ahead (317th) of Carpenter.