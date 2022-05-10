When his name was announced as the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Quay Walker was not at the top of mind for most fans of the Green Bay Packers. The team already had invested in linebacker in 2022, bringing back De’Vondre Campbell on a long-term contract after his All-Pro season, and Walker seemed a luxury for a team that had bigger perceived needs at other positions.

However, in the 12 days that have passed since Walker’s selection, analysts have dug deeper into Walker’s skill set and his potential fit in Joe Barry’s defense. Most of that analysis has led to a feeling that Walker is a great scheme fit for the Packers, which could help explain why the team grabbed him when they did.

Our Justis Mosqueda is one of those individuals who is bullish on Walker’s potential impact in Green Bay — though he was one of the few who thought Walker would be a great Packers target before the draft. In our first entry of today’s cheese curds, be sure to check out his breakdown of the ways that Walker could give Joe Barry additional flexibility in specific personnel groupings:

Many of today’s other curds relate to Walker and the good first impression he made over the weekend in rookie minicamp, so let’s get to it.

Rookie defensive duo from Georgia settling in, blazing new trail | Packers.com

The Packers' two 2022 first-round picks found themselves across from a familiar face while eating their first meal in the team cafeteria: 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes, their former Georgia teammate.

Packers first-round LB already showing versatility | Packers Wire

Walker had a nice showing in rookie minicamp, flashing a bit in pass coverage despite not making many big plays in that area for the Bulldogs.

2022 NFL Draft’s best defensive scheme fits: Quay Walker, Kyle Hamilton and more - The Athletic ($)

Described as a "flexible linebacker in a two-high coverage structure," this analysis looks at how Walker can be used both as a coverage player as well as a run-stopper.

Packers get first look at rookie class, an opportunity for Jordan Love, and looking ahead to London | Packersnews.com

The rookies get a two-week break after camp, as they’re set to return for the start of OTAs on May 23rd. And with Aaron Rodgers not expected to participate in many of those practices, they will give Jordan Love another chance to show an improved command of the offense.

ackers Sign ‘The Mayor’ of Starkville, Kobe Jones, After Rookie Minicamp - Sports Illustrated

Jones earned a chance to compete for a job in rookie minicamp, and his off-the-field exploits during his time in college at Mississippi State earned him the admiration of that university and its home city.

