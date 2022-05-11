Wednesday Cheese Curds: Rich Bisaccia starts working his magic

The reclamation project in Green Bay is underway.

The gargantuan task placed upon Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia began in earnest with rookie minicamp. Special teams is where many undrafted free agents or lower round draft picks can earn their spot on the roster so Bisaccia put them through the paces for at least parts of sessions last week.

There is nowhere to go but up for the Green Bay special teams which have been abysmal for at least a decade and going through a plethora of coordinators. Just having basic competent special teams might have been enough for the Packers to make a third consecutive NFC Championship appearance but instead a blocked punt turned Green Bay’s fortunes in the playoffs upside down a year ago.

Competition is wide open at multiple positions including returner and coverage groups so look for Bisaccia to continue to mix and match pieces even through training camp as he tries to strike the right balance.

It’s a long way up from the cellar but the Packers finally have a guy who can do it. It will be a relief come September when fans won’t have to hold their breath every time the Packers kick or receive a kick, though Bisaccia should forgive us if it takes a little time to (pardon the pun) kick that habit.

Rich Bisaccia quickly putting his stamp on Packers’ special teams—Packers.com

If Bisaccia pulls off a miracle and gets the Green Bay unit into the top ten in the league, “we-fense” might be added to the many slogans many Packers fans associate with their team.

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys will play Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Nov. 13—PackersNews.com

Mike McCarthy makes his highly anticipated return to Lambeau Field in November and here’s hoping fans give up the big ovation he deserves. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers will be looking to prove he is now the master after being the learner under the former Packers coach.

From Georgia to Green Bay, Packers’ first-round picks Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt share journey to NFL–ESPN.com

Being college teammates should help the Packers’ first round picks build an immediate bond on the professional field. They also will bring a championship mindset to a defense that will be critical towards Green Bay winning their fifth Super Bowl.

Still a WR market for Packers in free agency–Packers Wire

The longer these bigger names go unsigned, the cheaper they will become and that plays into the Packers’ favor. Personally, give me Julio Jones or Jarvis Landry.

