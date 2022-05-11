Packers claim TE Eli Wolf on waivers from Indianapolis Colts

The Green Bay Packers have churned a spot on 90-man roster on Wednesday, making an acquisition on the waiver wire. The Packers have acquired tight end Eli Wolf on waivers, claiming him after he was given his release by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

Wolf started his college football career at the University of Tennessee, spending four years there before moving to the University of Georgia as a graduate transfer in 2019. There, he set career highs as a senior with 13 receptions, 194 yards, and a touchdown.

Wolf has spent most of his two-year professional career with the Baltimore Ravens, signing with them as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was released at final cuts in his rookie season, but spent the entire year on Baltimore’s practice squad. He then spent the entirety of the 2021 offseason in Baltimore before being released in mid-August; he was then picked up by the Colts for their practice squad midway through last season and had been in Indianapolis ever since. Wolf was not called up as a gameday active at any point over the past two years.

There appears to be no family connection between Eli and Ron or Eliot Wolf, the former Packers personnel executives. However, Eli’s brother Ethan did spent a brief stint on the Packers’ practice squad in 2019 (credit to Zach Kruse of Packers Wire for identifying that connection).

Wolf’s addition will bring the Packers over the 90-man limit, and as no surprise, the Packers released a player from the wide receiver room, which had 13 players on the roster at the start of the day. Chris Blair is the player whom the Packers released, trimming that group down to 12 while Wolf’s addition now gives Green Bay seven tight ends.