Thursday Cheese Curds: Packers still primed for free agent moves

The Packers can still sign some free agents.

Note that I’m not saying they “will” or they “should” sign some free agents. But they certainly can!

I touch on team construction quite a bit when I get a chance to take over this column, and I want to circle back to that again today. I think it’s interesting how the Packers have given themselves a deep, flexible roster at a number of positions through the draft while also allowing themselves room to add talent throughout the summer if they deem it necessary.

It’s true that they don’t have the cap space to make an immediate move, but that’s easily remedied. An extension for Jaire Alexander should be along soon enough, while a decision on Dean Lowry could free up additional space. A move on one or both would clear enough for the Packers to do whatever they deem necessary while leaving them space to carry on with operations as normal.

The flexibility is key, though. With OTAs and minicamp still to come, the Packers have time to wait and see how positions shake out in the short term before adding anybody else. Sure, they still appear to have roster weak spots — who doesn’t? But they can afford to wait and see exactly how weak those weak spots are before signing anybody to shore them up. That’s a great place to be in May, and it should benefit the Packers into July, August, and beyond.

Should the Packers sign any of these guys? Who knows, but it’s a buyer’s market now and if the Packers decide they need to add talent, they should be able to get a budget-friendly deal done.

