Green Bay Packers 2022 schedule rumor tracker

Rumors are floating around about the Green Bay Packers’ 2022 regular-season schedule. Based on reporting from The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber and Kyle “The Mayor” Cousineau, the home slate for the team has already been leaked. Two other road games have been confirmed to Acme Packing Company by a source, while another has been reported to have leaked from the Chicago Bears’ full schedule leak.

Week 1

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, September 11

3:25 PM

U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)

Confirmed by the NFL.

Week 2

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

Sunday, September 18

7:15 PM (NBC-Sunday Night Football)

Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)

via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, confirmed by the NFL.

Week 3

Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, September 18

3:25 PM

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa Bay, FL)

via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Week 4

New England Patriots @ Green Bay Packers

Sunday, October 2

3:25 PM

Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)

via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Week 5

New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers

Sunday, October 9

8:30 AM (NFL Network)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England)

Confirmed by the NFL.

Week 6

New York Jets @ Green Bay Packers

Sunday, October 16

12:00 PM

Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)

via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Week 7

Yet to be leaked.

Week 8

Green Bay Packers @ Buffalo Bills

Sunday, October 30

7:15 PM (NBC-Sunday Night Football)

Highmark Stadium (Buffalo, NY)

Source confirmed to APC.

Week 9

Yet to be leaked.

Week 10

Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers

Sunday, November 13

3:25 PM (FOX)

Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)

Confirmed by NFL.

Week 11

Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay packers

Thursday, November 17

7:15 PM (Amazon Prime-Thursday Night Football)

Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)

via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Week 12

Yet to be leaked.

Week 13

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears

Sunday, December 4

12:00 PM

Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)

via Windy City Gridiron

Week 14

BYE WEEK

Source confirmed to APC.

Week 15

Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers

Monday, December 19

7:15 PM (ESPN-Monday Night Football)

Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)

Source confirmed to APC.

Week 16

Green Bay Packers @ Miami Dolphins

Sunday, December 25 (Christmas)

12:00 PM

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, FL)

via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Week 17

Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers

Sunday, January 1 (New Year’s Day)

3:25 PM

Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)

via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Week 18

Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

Saturday, January 7 or Sunday, January 8

Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)

via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

If you’re keeping track at home, the games yet to be announced are road trips to Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington. The official schedule will be released tonight at 7 PM Central on NFL Network.