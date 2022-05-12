Green Bay Packers 2022 schedule rumor tracker

Rumors are floating around about the Green Bay Packers’ 2022 regular-season schedule. Based on reporting from The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber and Kyle “The Mayor” Cousineau, the home slate for the team has already been leaked. Two other road games have been confirmed to Acme Packing Company by a source, while another has been reported to have leaked from the Chicago Bears’ full schedule leak.
Week 1
Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, September 11
3:25 PM
U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)
Week 2
Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers
Sunday, September 18
7:15 PM (NBC-Sunday Night Football)
Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)
via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, confirmed by the NFL.
Week 3
Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday, September 18
3:25 PM
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa Bay, FL)
Week 4
New England Patriots @ Green Bay Packers
Sunday, October 2
3:25 PM
Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)
via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
Week 5
New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers
Sunday, October 9
8:30 AM (NFL Network)
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England)
Week 6
New York Jets @ Green Bay Packers
Sunday, October 16
12:00 PM
Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)
via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
Week 7
Yet to be leaked.
Week 8
Green Bay Packers @ Buffalo Bills
Sunday, October 30
7:15 PM (NBC-Sunday Night Football)
Highmark Stadium (Buffalo, NY)
Source confirmed to APC.
Week 9
Yet to be leaked.
Week 10
Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers
Sunday, November 13
3:25 PM (FOX)
Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)
Week 11
Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay packers
Thursday, November 17
7:15 PM (Amazon Prime-Thursday Night Football)
Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)
via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
Week 12
Yet to be leaked.
Week 13
Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears
Sunday, December 4
12:00 PM
Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)
Week 14
BYE WEEK
Source confirmed to APC.
Week 15
Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers
Monday, December 19
7:15 PM (ESPN-Monday Night Football)
Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)
Source confirmed to APC.
Week 16
Green Bay Packers @ Miami Dolphins
Sunday, December 25 (Christmas)
12:00 PM
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, FL)
via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
Week 17
Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers
Sunday, January 1 (New Year’s Day)
3:25 PM
Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)
via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
Week 18
Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers
Saturday, January 7 or Sunday, January 8
Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)
via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
If you’re keeping track at home, the games yet to be announced are road trips to Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington. The official schedule will be released tonight at 7 PM Central on NFL Network.
