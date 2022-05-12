NFL schedule release: Green Bay Packers’ 2022 regular-season slate announced

The Green Bay Packers’ 2022 regular season schedule has officially been released and it features six island games that will be nationally broadcast. The Packers will play at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears (Week 2) while also making trips to Buffalo (Week 8) and Philadelphia (Week 12) for NBC’s crew. Their Thursday Night Football game will be against the Tennessee Titans and their Monday Night Football game will be against Los Angeles Rams, with both being home games. The final island game for the Packers, obviously, is their Week 5 trip to London against the New York Giants.

There is a tough mid-season stretch for the team, when they’ll play three straight road games from Week 7 to Week 9, against Washington, Buffalo and Detroit, before going head-to-head with former Packers coach Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 and capping it all off with a short-week against the Titans in Week 11. The schedule does get easier down the stretch, though, as their late Week 14 bye week transitions straight into three of their last four games being played at home before the playoffs start.

According to DraftKings, the Packers are +1,000 (9 percent implied probability) to win the Super Bowl (tied for third), +500 (17 percent) to win the NFC (third) and -175 (64 percent) to win the NFC North (first.) The sportsbook also has opened up betting on three Packers games, Week 1 @ the Vikings (Green Bay is a 1.5-point favorite), Week 5 vs the Giants (Green Bay is a 6.5-point favorite) and Week 10 vs the Cowboys (Green Bay is a 4.5-point favorite.) The team is expected to be favored in 15 of 17 games they play this year, with the exceptions being road trips to Tampa and Buffalo.

Not-So-Fun Fact: The Packers will only play twice at Lambeau on Sundays between Week 4 and Week 17. Depending on if Week 18 is a Saturday or Sunday game, they may not play back-to-back Sunday games at Lambeau at all this season.

Full Green Bay Packers 2022 Schedule

Week 1: @ Minnesota Vikings, 9/11

Week 2: vs Chicago Bears, 9/18 (SNF)

Week 3: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 9/25

Week 4: vs New England Patriots, 10/2

Week 5: vs New York Giants, 10/9 (London)

Week 6: vs New York Jets, 10/16

Week 7: @ Washington Commanders, 10/23

Week 8: @ Buffalo Bills, 10/30 (SNF)

Week 9: @ Detroit Lions, 11/6

Week 10: vs Dallas Cowboys, 11/13

Week 11: vs Tennessee Titans, 11/17 (TNF)

Week 12: @ Philadelphia Eagles, 11/27 (SNF)

Week 13: @ Chicago Bears, 12/4

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: vs Los Angeles Rams, 12/19 (MNF)

Week 16: @ Miami Dolphins, 12/25

Week 17: vs Minnesota Vikings, 1/1

Week 18: vs Detroit Lions, 1/7 or 1/8