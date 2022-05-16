2022 NFL point spreads: Full season of Green Bay Packers lines released

DraftKings has released their season-long point spreads for the 2022 regular season. As Acme Packing Company expected when the regular-season schedule was released, the Green Bay Packers are favored in 15 of 17 games they’re set to play this season, despite the Packers only playing two Sunday games at Lambeau Field between Week 4 and Week 17.

Week 1: Green Bay Packers (-1.5) @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 2: Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers (-8)

Week 3: Green Bay Packers (+3.5) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 4: New England Patriots @ Green Bay Packers (-5)

Week 5: New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers (-6.5) (London)

Week 6: New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers (-7.5)

Week 7: Green Bay Packers (-3) @ Washington Commanders

Week 8: Green Bay Packers (+4) @ Buffalo Bills

Week 9: Green Bay Packers (-5) @ Detroit Lions

Week 10: Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers (-4)

Week 11: Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers (-4.5)

Week 12: Green Bay Packers (PK) @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 13: Green Bay Packers (-4) @ Chicago Bears

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers (PK)

Week 16: Green Bay Packers (-1) @ Miami Dolphins

Week 17: Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers (-5.5)

Week 18: Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers (-8)

In terms of the 2022 point spreads, the biggest surprises are the Packers being pick’ems on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday Night Football, Week 12) and at home against the Los Angeles Rams (Monday Night Football, Week 15.) The fact that the Packers are also only a one-point favorite against the Miami Dolphins, who might be one of the worst teams in the league this year, on Christmas also seems odd.

As far as future bets are concerned, the Packers are well-liked as potential Super Bowl contenders. The sportsbook has the Packers tied for third (+1000) in Super Bowl odds, tied for second (+450) to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl and has the Packers as the clear leader (-175) to win their division. Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-300) and Buffalo Bills (-225) have better odds to win their division than Green Bay, per DraftKings. Unsurprisingly, the Buccaneers and Bills are also the only teams that the Packers are considered head-to-head underdogs against during the 2022 regular season