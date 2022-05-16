Now that a few days have passed since the NFL’s schedule release for the 2022 season, the initial shock and impressions have begun to wear off. Teams and fans can now begin to focus more on the mechanics of the schedule and making plans for games rather than their initial reactions.

For many Green Bay Packers fans, this may involve booking trips across the country or across the Atlantic. For fans of other franchises, hotel rooms in Wisconsin are a hot commodity.

For fans of many teams, though, the Packers will be a big draw no matter what, and this year, that is no exception. Tickets for trips to Lambeau or for the Packers coming to visit will always be in demand, and a few specific Green Bay games make some lists of best or most in-demand games across the league.

Let’s take a look at some more schedule reactions as well as a position change for a player down the Packers’ roster.

Inbox: It’s a challenge but also an opportunity | Packers.com

Wes Hodkiewicz addresses some reader questions about the 2022 schedule, saying that "the lack of a bye after the London game is the least of my concerns," while a Christmas Day trip to Miami is confusing and unnecessary.

Must-watch NFL games: Bills-Chiefs, Patriots-Raiders and many with Tom Brady - The Athletic ($)

Each of the site's team reporters picks one critical game for their teams, and the Packers show up on two other lists: the Bears (the week 2 SNF game at Lambeau) and the Rams (Monday night in week 15). Meanwhile, the Packers' pick is Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau.

The hottest tickets from the NFL's 2022 schedule release | ESPN

Meanwhile, fans are voting with their wallets on their top matchups, and the Packers come in with the second- and third-highest-priced entries. Those are the game in Tampa and the Cowboys game, respectively.

FMIA: Why The NFL's First $10 Billion Franchise Isn't Really That Far Away - Peter King, NBC

The Packers' Thursday game against the Titans was a gift from the NFL to Amazon, as more than 90 percent of the plausible schedules had Packers-Jets as Green Bay's home game on TNF instead.

Top 10 second-year breakout candidates in 2022 NFL season; plus, schedule intrigue for players, coaches | NFL.com

Bucky Brooks isn't counting out Amari Rodgers, listing him in 9th place on his list of potential sophomore breakouts. While that would be nice, we have yet to see any signs of that coming.

Packers Send Fastest Player Back, Rico Gafford, to Defense - Sports Illustrated

A cornerback in college, Gafford is headed back to that position after starting his NFL career at wide receiver. He has truly blistering speed, too, running in the 4.2s at his Pro Day back in 2018.

Oklahoma Adds JUCO Transfer QB General Booty - Sports Illustrated

Congratulations to Sooners fans for landing John David Booty's nephew in a transfer.