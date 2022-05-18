Packers sign LS Jack Coco following rookie minicamp tryout, waive OT Jahmir Johnson

Since Brett Goode’s retirement, the Green Bay Packers have been unsettled at the long snapper position. The team tried to address that spot long-term with a draft pick in 2018, when they selected Hunter Bradley in the 7th round of the NFL Draft, but his inconsistency led the team to bring in competition multiple times in the last four years and eventually the team released him in the middle of the 2021 season to go with Steven Wirtel.

During rookie minicamp on May 6th and 7th, the Packers brought in two long snappers as tryout players: Cameron Kaye from Troy and Jack Coco from Georgia Tech. On Tuesday, the team brought one of them back to sign a contract, inking a deal with Coco to give Wirtel some competition in the spring and summer.

Coco’s signing was first reported publicly on the Twitter account of Georgia Tech’s strength & conditioning coach, Lewis Caralla.

As Caralla notes, Coco started his college football as an offensive lineman, walking on to the Yellow Jackets’ program, then moved to long snapper for a few years before finishing his career as a tight end. He has now transitioned back to long snapper to try to get his NFL career off the ground.

The Packers’ roster was at 90 players heading into Tuesday, and although Coco’s signing did not appear on the transaction report, the move to free up a roster spot was: the Packers waived Jahmir Johnson with an injury settlement designation. Johnson, an offensive lineman out of Texas A&M, was a member of the Packers’ initial undrafted free agent rookie class this year and participated in rookie minicamp.

With Coco’s addition, the Packers now have six specialists on the 90-man roster: one punter (Pat O’Donnell), two long snappers, and three place-kickers (Mason Crosby, JJ Molson, and Dominik Eberle).