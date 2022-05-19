The gang goes on The Bench Warmers Trivia Podcast

On a very special episode, Acme Packing Company podcasters were invited on friend of the show Matt Dougherty’s Benchwarmers Trivia Podcast, which you can subscribe to here. In a four-quarter trivia showdown, APC’s Team Repack (Tex and Justis), Team Cheddar (Lindsay and Kris) and Team RAE (Paul and Tyler) went head-to-head on all topics Green Bay Packers. Play along as you listen.

