The Packers' draft picks are well represented in Rookie of the Year races

DraftKings has released their Rookie of the Year odds for both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, with a good amount of Green Bay Packers draft picks ranking highly on their lists.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Christian Watson +950

Romeo Doubs +10,000

Christian Watson, the North Dakota State receiver that the Packers spent two second-round picks to select, is ranked seventh overall in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race behind receivers Drake London (Atlanta Falcons), Treylon Burks (Tennessee Titans) and Garrett Wilson (New York Jets), quarterback Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh Steelers) and running backs Breece Hall (New York Jets) and Kenneth Walker III (Seattle Seahawks.) Watson actually ranks higher in these odds than three first-round receivers: Chris Olave (New Orleans Saints), Jameson Williams (Detroit Lions) and Jahan Dotson (Washington Commanders.)

Considering the Packers’ returning leader in receiving yards from 2021 is Allen Lazard with 513 yards, it’s understandable why Watson’s Rookie of the Year odds — with a back-to-back Most Valuable Player quarterback throwing to him in Aaron Rodgers — are a little higher than where he was drafted. At +950, the implied probability that Watson wins the award is 9.52 percent.

If you want to take a flier on someone, Green Bay fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs is sitting at +10,000, with an implied probability at 0.99 percent. Doubs was a back-to-back 1,000-yard receiver at Nevada and may have an easier time to see playing time than some expect, with both Lazard and Randall Cobb primarily playing out of the slot. If he can beat out the recently-signed Sammy Watkins out in camp, there’s a chance Doubs could start for the Packers early on in 2022. At +10,000, Doubs’ odds to win the award are on par with undrafted free agents like quarterback Kaleb Eleby and tight end Jalen Wydermyer.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Quay Walker +800

Devonte Wyatt +2,200

Kingsley Enagbare +8,000

Quay Walker: violent



#83: not violent. terrible teammate. selfish pic.twitter.com/EFg814nx0J — Justis Mosqueda (#1 draft class haver) (@JuMosq) February 10, 2022

At +800, former Georgia linebacker Quay Walker is tied for fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year odds behind Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions), Kayvon Thibodeaux (New York Giants) and Travon Walker (Jacksonville Jaguars), three pass-rusher who were drafted in the top five picks last week. Carrying an implied probability to win 11.11 percent of the time, Walker is tied for the most-likely off-ball linebacker to win the award alongside Jacksonville’s Devin Lloyd, another first-round selection.

The Packers’ other first-round pick, Devonte Wyatt, ranks a little lower down the list, simply due to the position he plays. An interior defensive lineman hasn’t won the Associated Press’ Defensive Rookie of the Year award since 2014 when Aaron Donald recorded nine sacks and 18 tackles for a loss with the Rams. Voters tend to love sacks and tackles, counting numbers, which are hard to come by for the big nasties. Wyatt does rank high on the list for an interior defensive lineman, though, as his implied probability of 4.35 percent only falls short of his former teammate Jordan Davis’ odds.

One player who outperforms his draft slot for Green Bay is edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare, who was drafted in the fifth round. His implied probability of 1.23 percent to win the award ranks higher than Detroit Lions pass-rusher Josh Paschal, who was taken in the second round. The two major factors likely pushing Enagbare up the board for this award are the facts that he was projected to go so much higher than where he actually went on draft day and that the Packers’ pass-rushing unit is fairly thin, meaning he will almost certainly see playing time.