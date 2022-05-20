Friday Cheese Curds: Packers ready to begin Year 1 AD (After Davante)

With organized team activities approaching, the Green Bay Packers are about to embark on a bold new era.

It’s hard to envision a team that is returning a vast majority of their starters from a year ago actually experiencing such a dramatic change, but when you lose a talent like Davante Adams the aftershocks are felt throughout the entire organization.

How exactly can the Packers replace Adams in just one year? Well, the draft picks of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are the big swings while the team continues to search for other options as they currently have 10 wide receivers on the roster with more coming in for tryouts.

The Packers are also counting on some development by 2021 third round pick Amari Rodgers who had an abysmal rookie season marred by multiple gaffes on special teams and not being able to crack the lineup on offense very often.

With the addition of this year’s rookie class along with the signing of veteran Sammy Watkins, all eyes are on Rodgers in the wide receiver room. Yes, he should be given the chance to develop but he was so bad as a rookie the tolerance with him not showing strong growth should be limited.

Meanwhile, Watkins brings another veteran presence alongside Randall Cobb and should be a reliable target for Aaron Rodgers.

It’s a brave new world for the Packers and they take their first steps into it starting next week.

Packers Adapting to Life Without Adams—Packer Central

The message from receivers coach Jason Vrable is simple: who is going to catch passes from the future hall of fame quarterback? All those targets have to go somewhere, so it’s now a matter of who wants them the most.

Packers feel confidence growing for WR Amari Rodgers entering Year 2–Packers Wire

Coaches aren’t exactly going to light up a player in front of the media in May but if their belief in Amari Rodgers is genuine it’s now up to the player to reward that faith. There’s really nowhere to go but up for the former Clemson star.

Sammy Watkins is ‘in a good place right now–Packers.com

Vrable coached Watkins in Buffalo and that familiarity is likely a big reason Green Bay went after him. If he can avoid injury, not a lock given his career so far, Watkins could be a sneaky good spring signing by the Packers.

Jaire Alexander contract extension with Green Bay Packers includes salary cap-friendly 2022–PackersNews.com

Jaire Alexander’s extension freed up around $6 million in cap space which gives the Packers some room to add yet another veteran wide receiver should they so choose.

