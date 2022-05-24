Tuesday Cheese Curds: Packers ready to reload on offense as OTAs approach

Even two months before training camp starts, you can tell the 2022 Green Bay Packers are going to be built differently.

For the vast majority of the last decade (arguably perhaps even longer), the Packers have been known for their offense which is to be expected when you have a four-time MVP and future hall of fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. The offense has always carried the day and rhe defense just needed to be competent to solid for Green Bay to succeed.

That narrative is about to be turned upside down. With the loss of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the offense appears to be taking a back seat to a defense that locked up all critical free agents and added two first round picks in the draft. Suddenly there are more question marks on the offense than there are on defense in Green Bay for the first time in forever.

That’s not to say the offense is going to become a liability. After all, the Packers still have Rodgers and added some young talent in Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure in the draft. They also have Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and newly signed Sammy Watkins providing veteran depth.

It’s tough to replace a singular special talent like Adams so the Packers are hoping there will be strength in numbers. Still, relying on young talent so soon holds some risk and also requires patience as the rookies adjust to NFL speed. Hopefully the notoriously tough on receivers Rodgers is prepared for this.

While the offense rebuilds, the defense will seek and destroy. The Packers were able to bring back both Rasul Douglas and De’Vondre Campbell thanks to the loss of Adams plus they were able to lock up Jaire Alexander for the long-term. They also added defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt and linebacker Quay Walker in the first round of the draft. From front to back, the defense looks very strong.

The bottom line is if the Packers keep winning in 2022, it might look a little differently than what fans are used to but if it pushes them over the hump to finally reach another Super Bowl, I don’t think you’ll hear anyone complain.

Packers’ roster for start of OTA workouts reflects defensive focus and an offense still under construction–PackersNews.com

The old adage is that defense wins championships and the Packers are banking on that being the case for them this season. On paper, this might be the best defense Green Bay has fielded since 2010 and we all know how that season ended.

Loyalty, character, winner: The makeup of Christian Watson and his journey to the NFL–Packers.com

There is a lot to like and even love about Watson. When you watch his film combined with some interviews, you realize the Packers not only got a tremendous athlete but also a terrific person.

The other rookie wideouts: Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure go from pre-draft workouts to Packers’ teammates–ESPN.com

Meanwhile the other two receivers Green Bay drafted have gone from being workout buddies to teammates. Doubs could see time on offense almost immediately and Toure could find his footing as a rookie on special teams.

Can Packers WRs Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb stay efficient in bigger roles?—Packers Wire

Lazard and Cobb will have to continue to be productive and without Adams drawing a significant amount of attention, it is a fair question to ask..

Crews remove last functioning pay phone in New York City—UPI

Great, where is Superman supposed to change now?