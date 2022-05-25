Packers finalize 2022 preseason schedule with one home game on August 19

Although the Green Bay Packers’ regular season schedule for 2022 has been set for some time, the team’s preseason schedule had some details remaining to be locked in as of Wednesday morning. Although the order and locations of the three exhibition games in August were announced along with the regular-season slate, the exact dates and times of those games were not.

Today, the team revealed those details, which include the date of the team’s lone home preseason tilt, which comes in the second week of the preseason.

Here are the final details for the preseason:

Preseason Week 1: Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Date: Friday, August 12

Time: 5:30 PM Pacific Time (7:30 PM Central)

Preseason Week 2: Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Date: Friday, August 19

Time: 7:00 PM Central Time

Preseason Week 3: Green Bay Packers @ Kansas City Chiefs

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Date: Thursday, August 25

Time: 7:00 PM Central Time

The preseason features a few notable items. First, this will be the first time in many years that the Packers play just one exhibition game at Lambeau Field, which comes as a result of the team having nine “home” games during the 17-game regular season for the first time since the schedule was expanded in 2021.

Of course, one of those nine games with the Packers designated as the home team will take place in London, with the Packers playing the New York Giants in week 5. To help supplant the lost revenue from having nine home games instead of ten, the Packers have helped facilitate an exhibition game between two powerhouse European soccer clubs, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, to be held at Lambeau Field in late July.

The one home preseason game comes against the New Orleans Saints, who will come to Green Bay a few days early. The Saints and Packers will take part in joint practices for a few days leading up to their contest, with details of the practice schedule yet to be announced.

Finally, Green Bay wraps up its preseason with the Kansas City Chiefs, which comes as no surprise. The two teams have frequently faced off in the final preseason over the past several years, often alternating the venue between Lambeau Field and Arrowhead Stadium.