Thursday Cheese Curds: Eric Stokes preparing for a big step forward in his second season

Eric Stokes’ physical traits have never been an issue. He has prototypical size, speed to burn, and, as cliche as it sounds, he looks the part of an NFL defensive back.

The finer points of the position, though, have been a work in progress. Scouts dinged his tendency toward grabby hands at Georgia, while others questioned his ball skills. Playing hte ball in the air did proe to be a bit of an issue during his rookie season, with Stokes missing out on a few interceptions and giving up a handful of big plays after losing the ball in the air.

But rookie Stokes is gone. With a year of seasoning under his belt, Stokes is prepared to take a big step forward for the Packers this year.

Here’s a look inside Stokes’ preparation for his second season.

