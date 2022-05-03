Tuesday Cheese Curds: Time for questions on the Packers’ 2022 draft class

I think it’s fair to be skeptical of draft grades. Few people have a process for compiling them beyond just awarding good grades to teams who drafted players the compiler liked, and given how often NFL teams miss in their evaluations of players, media members should have even less confidence in their opinions.

But I also think it’s fair to ask questions of teams, even (perhaps especially) the Packers. Yes, we’re all fans and want the team to do well. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that we need to support everything the team does.

We should ask why the team targeted Player A over Player B. We should ask why they’d rather trade up than stand pat. We should ask why they targeted Position X and not Position Y, or vice versa. All of those are important questions related to macro teambuilding trends, ones that will — over time — separate the good teams from the bad ones.

So yes, the grades are bad. But thoughtful, well-asked questions that we can measure over time are important. They may never change what the Packers actually do, but they’ll help us be better informed about why decisions worked out the way they did.

