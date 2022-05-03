NFL announces Packers’ offseason workout dates

On Tuesday, the NFL released every single team’s workout schedule in their offseason program. Organized team activities, which are optional, are scheduled for the Green Bay Packers on May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 13-14 and June 16. Mandatory minicamp will go from June 7-9 while rookie minicamp will be from May 6-7, this upcoming Friday and Saturday.

There’s a good chance that rookie minicamp will lead to the signings of at least one previously unknown player. The Packers have signed 14 undrafted free agents and drafted 11 rookies, which brings their overall roster number to 89 players. That means they have one roster spot available at the moment, which will likely be addressed by the time OTAs start again in Green Bay.

Per the NFL’s announcement, teams can also hold a rookie development program.

Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2022 may begin on May 16. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft.

Keep an eye out for roster transaction news this weekend, as we should see a signing or two coming out of the team’s rookie minicamp from the tryouts brought in.