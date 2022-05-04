Green Bay Packers will play New York Giants in London on October 9

Circle October 9 on your calendars, Green Bay Packers fans.

With the NFL’s full schedule release for the 2022 season yet to come next Thursday evening, the Packers are one of a handful of teams who know when one of their games will take place. On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced the matchups and times for the three games that will take place in London, with the Packers’ first trip over the Atlantic among them.

The Packers will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 9, and will be the home team against the “visiting” New York Giants. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 AM Eastern Time, putting it at 2:30 PM in London.

There will be another NFC North team playing in London this year as well. The NFL selected the Minnesota Vikings to play the week before, with their matchup against the New Orleans Saints coming at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 2. The third and final London game will be the Denver Broncos against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game that will take place at Wembley Stadium on October 30.

The Packers’ trip overseas comes about in large part because 2022 is the first season that they are scheduled to have nine home games following the NFL’s expansion to a 17-game regular season. Green Bay will now have one preseason game and eight regular season games at Lambeau Field, one fewer game than usual; however, the team recently announced that the stadium will host an exhibition match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City, two powerhouses of European soccer, which may help to defray some of the lost revenue from missing out on one home Packers game.

This Packers-Giants game sets up to take place in week five of the 2022 season. Teams that play in London typically have their bye weeks the week after their international game, so look for the Packers to get a fairly early week-six bye this year.

The NFL’s full schedule release is set to take place on May 12th at 8 PM Eastern.