Wednesday Cheese Curds: Jordan Love is still a Packer and the pressure is on

One of the storylines during last week’s NFL Draft was whether or not the Green Bay Packers would trade quarterback Jordan Love.

With Aaron Rodgers back in town and presumably for more than one season, Love’s future has been very much up in the air. The Packers have seen very little of him in game action (a game and a half in the regular season) and what he has shown hasn’t exactly wowed anyone.

That makes the 2021 off-season, training camp, and preseason critical for Love. In a year, the Packers will have to decide whether or not to exercise the fifth-year option on Love and should they do so, it will come at a decent pay increase. That means the team needs to decide during the 2022 season if he truly is the heir to Rodgers.

The talk from Green Bay’s brass hasn’t exactly instilled confidence they believe in Love long-term. Genral manager Brian Gutekunst wouldn’t confirm or deny he took calls on a trade for the Utah State alum during the draft but added they still hoped Love would turn into a good player for them.

Not exactly a ringing endorsement.

That said, the trade talk should be over for now and Love will back up Rodgers once again while facing immense pressure to show he can lead this team whenever the four-time MVP is done playing. If he can’t succeed in Green Bay under Matt LaFleur, he’s going to have a rough time finding this kind of opportunity elsewhere.

No pressure, Jordan.

Jordan Love’s future and four more takeaways from the Packers’ draft–PackersNews.com

After hearing Gutekunst’s comments, it’s really hard to see the Packers turning the reigns over to Love barring a massive leap in development. Those remarks plus how the team has altered how it treats Rodgers says all you need to know about how the team feels about its QB2.

Packers to face New York Giants at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Oct. 9–Packers.com

The Packers have the date and their opponent for their trip to London. Who is planning on making the trip?

Quay Walker ‘almost a clone’ of Packers All-Pro LB De’Vondre Campbell–Packers Wire

One of the player comps for Quay Walker before the draft was De’Vondre Campbell. Now he gets to line up next to him. Two quality inside linebackers on the Green Bay defense? This must be madness!

Titans’ Ryan Tannehill ‘shocked’ by A.J. Brown trade, doesn’t think it’s his job to mentor Malik Willis–NFL.com

Any Packers fans getting deja vu reading Ryan Tannehill’s comments about Malik Willis? It’s almost like we have heard those words be-4.

Thief Makes Getaway On Stolen Lawnmower Towing Crimson Tide Sign: Cops–Huffington Post

Mow Tide!