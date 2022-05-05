Devonte Wyatt becomes first Packers 2022 draft pick to sign rookie contract

After last weekend’s NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers quickly brought their 11 new draft picks and their initial undrafted free agent class to town to begin getting them acclimated. The team will hold its rookie minicamp almost immediately, as it is set to take place Friday and Saturday of this coming weekend.

And with these players all in town and ready to start working, the first of these draft picks has now signed his rookie contract. That player is defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, the 28th overall selection in the draft. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com had the report first:

The #Packers are signing one of their 1st round draft picks, agreeing to terms with #Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt, source said. He gets a 4-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $12.86M with a $6.533M signing bonus. The No. 28 overall pick locked in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 5, 2022

Wyatt becomes the first player selected in last Thursday’s first round to sign his rookie deal. Of course, the NFL’s current collective bargaining agreement allows for very little negotiation on rookie contracts, as values are tied tightly to a player’s draft spot. Furthermore, first-round picks are the only selections whose contracts are fully guaranteed for the four years on the main deal.

This contract takes Wyatt through the 2025 season. As a first-round pick, Wyatt will be a candidate for a fifth-year team option for 2026, a decision the Packers will need to make in the spring of 2025.

Look for more of the Packers’ draft picks to begin signing their deals in the coming hours and days and keep it at APC for updates on those expected signings and on this weekend’s rookie minicamp.