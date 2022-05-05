LB Quay Walker signs rookie contract with Packers

The Green Bay Packers are wasting absolutely no time with signing their rookie draft class. Just one week after the Packers selected Georgia defenders Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt in the first round, both are now under contract with the team.

Earlier Today, Wyatt became one of the first first-round selections to sign with the team that drafted him. Now, Walker is also under contract before Green Bay’s rookie training camp begins this weekend, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Typically, the only offseason drama regarding rookie contracts revolve around the offset money conditions of first-round picks. With Walker and Wyatt under contract, we should finally have a relatively quiet summer in Green Bay.

Walker, who turns 22 years old on Sunday, is coming off of a national championship season with the Bulldogs that saw him record 67 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss in his single season as a starter with the program. The 6’4”, 241-pound off-ball linebacker ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the combine and posted a relative athletic score of 9.66 (on a 10-point scale.)

Quay Walker is a LB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.66 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 76 out of 2188 LB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/jrx2yPGJxJ #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/ac4CFbo0r0 — Paul Doucette (@pjdoucette) March 6, 2022

Walker is expected to start at inside linebacker next to 2021 All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell, replacing Krys Barnes in that role. Walker also played three seasons of extended special teams time, where he could possibly contribute. Since the team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs, the coaching staff has spoken at length about the possibility of using starters in the third phase of football.