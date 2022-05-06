Packers’ 2022 rookie minicamp roster includes 8 returning players, 18 tryouts

Rookie minicamp begins today for the Green Bay Packers, the first time that coaches will take the field with players for the 2022 season. This camp is the first opportunity for draft picks and undrafted free agents to make a good on-field impression with those coaches, and it also serves as a first opportunity for the rookies to meet with members of the media.

This year’s rookie camp group consists of 51 players. Eligible to participate are the team’s rookie draft picks and undrafted free agents, along with a group of non-roster tryout players. A final group of players with eligibility is players who are on futures contracts who have not earned an accrued season of NFL experience.

Multiple beat writers posted the rookie minicamp roster this afternoon prior to the start of media availability and the first practice of the weekend. Here is the list of players in attendance, separated out by roster status. Stay tuned for a primer on the tryout players set to come shortly here at Acme Packing Company.

Players by Roster Status

Draft Picks (11)

#7 Quay Walker, ILB, Georgia

#9 Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

#24 Tariq Carpenter, ILB, Georgia Tech

#50 Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest

#55 Kingsley Enagbare, OLB, South Carolina

#63 Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

#75 Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA

#83 Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska

#87 Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

#95 Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

#99 Jonathan Ford, DT, Miami

Undrafted Free Agent Rookies (14)

#20 Danny Davis, WR, Wisconsin

#34 B.J. Baylor, RB, Oregon State

#34 Raleigh Texada, CB, Baylor

#39 Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa

#41 Ellis Brooks, ILB, Penn State

#42 Caliph Brice, ILB, Florida Atlantic

#45 Tre Sterling, SAF, Oklahoma State

#47 Chauncey Manac, OLB, Louisiana

#64 Cole Schneider, C, UCF

#68 Jahmir Johnson, OT, Texas A&M

#72 Caleb Jones, OT, Indiana

#77 George Moore, G, Oregon

#79 Hauati Pututau, DT, Utah

#98 Akial Byers, DT, Missouri

First-Year Veteran Players (8)

#19 Danny Etling, QB, LSU

#35 J.J. Molson, K, UCLA

#38 Innis Gaines, SAF, TCU

#45 Dominik Eberle, K, Utah State

#47 Alize Mack, TE, Notre Dame

#57 Ray Wilborn, ILB, Ball STate

#65 Michal Menet, C, Penn State

#82 Chris Blair, WR, Alcorn State

Tryout Players (18)