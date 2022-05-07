Packers sign 7 draft picks on first day of rookie minicamp

Friday marked the first day of rookie minicamp for the Green Bay Packers, and several members of the team’s 2022 NFL Draft class took advantage of their first visit to the team facilities to lock up their first professional contracts. On Friday, the team announced that seven members of this year’s 11-man draft class have signed their rookie deals.

The team’s two first-rounders, linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, were the first two members of the group to sign, reportedly agreeing to terms on Thursday. However, the Packers got one of their day-two picks and four of their day-three picks locked up on Friday.

The group of signees consists of the following:

Quay Walker, ILB (round 1)

Devonte Wyatt, DT (round 1)

Sean Rhyan, OL (round 3)

Kingsley Enagbare, OLB (round 5)

Tariq Carpenter, ILB (round 7)

Jonathan Ford, DT (round 7)

Samori Toure, WR (round 7)

This leaves four draft picks yet to sign: second-rounder Christian Watson, fourth-rounders Romeo Doubs and Zach Tom, and seventh-rounder Rasheed Walker. Expect these four players to sign their deals in short order. Rhyan’s early signing is notable because in recent years, the Packers’ third-round picks have typically been the last members of raft classes to sign their rookie deals.

Each of the players who have signed are locked into four-year contracts, with compensation being clearly defined by the collective bargaining agreement. The two first-round picks, Walker and Wyatt, will each be eligible for team options for a fifth season.

All of these players, both signed and unsigned, are present at this weekend’s rookie minicamp, and Rasheed Walker is the only member of the draft class who did not participate in the first practice on Friday. Unsigned picks are practicing under the protection of an injury waiver, which effectively guarantees that the team must still offer them a contract for their draft slot even if the player were to be injured during minicamp.