The Green Bay Packers coaching staff got its first hands-on look at the team’s 2022 rookie class this weekend, with 11 draft picks and 14 free agents on hand for rookie minicamp. The group of players in town also included 18 tryout players, who are jockeying for perhaps one roster spot.

The Packers have 89 players currently occupying slots on their 90-man roster, so that one remaining position could end up going to one of the tryout players. So far there has been no word about a signing, but that could well be imminent.

Instead, the Packers did sign eight of their draft picks this weekend, with 7th-rounder Rasheed Walker added on Saturday to the group of seven who signed on Friday. Walker and several of the other draft picks spoke to the media for the first time — indeed, the first time the media has been allowed into the locker room since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 — and today’s curds find a few video clips of their comments.

The rookies headed home after minicamp concluded this weekend, getting a week off before returning. But we won’t take a break, instead taking a look at how their first few days went.

5 things learned during Packers rookie minicamp | Packers.com

Rookie minicamp was not only the players' first time on the field with the Packers, but also their first time meeting the media. Click here for a few video clips of rookies talking in the locker room, including Christian Watson, Quay Walker, and Rasheed Walker.

Rookies try to fight ‘awe’ of playing for Green Bay Packers | Packersnews.com

Here’s some more video content including fifth-round pick Kingsley Enagbare talking about playing for the legendary franchise.

Undrafted Free Agents Raleigh Texada, Tre Sterling Could Add Depth to Packers' Secondary - Sports Illustrated

Out of this year's UDFA class, Baylor's Raleigh Texada and Oklahoma State's Tre Sterling are among the better bets to make an impact as rookies simply because of the numbers at their positions.

The key to the Packers’ 2022 season is forming a diverse downfield offense | Packer Report

With Davante Adams and Valdes-Scantling gone and Watson and Romeo Doubs in, Matt LaFleur will need to find new ways to get his deep passing game going. Can he take the success he's had as a playcaller without Adams in the past and replicate it over a full season?

Packers rookie Zach Tom wants to play all 5 positions along offensive line | Packers Wire

Tom was a center and a left tackle at Wake Forest, but he intends on being a contributor at every position. At the very least, he should be in the competition to start at right guard and/or right tackle and will likely be the primary backup for starting center Josh Myers to start 2022.

NFL team needs: What holes remain for all 32 teams after the draft? - The Athletic ($)

Yes, tight end remains the Packers' most notable need, even if Brian Gutekunst says he likes the players in that group.

