Packers sign OLB Kobe Jones, OT Rasheed Walker after rookie minicamp

The Green Bay Packers have filled up their offseason roster at the maximum of 90 players. Heading into rookie minicamp over the weekend, the team left one spot open following the 2022 NFL Draft, with 11 draft picks and 14 undrafted rookies bringing the team up to 89. On Monday, the team announced the addition of outside linebacker Kobe Jones to fill the 90th slot on the roster.

Jones was one of the players who worked out at rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, though he is not technically a rookie. Jones actually began his professional career in 2021 after four years at Mississippi State, where he played on the defensive line. However, Jones bounced around to three different teams over the past 12 months before being released early last week and getting the invite to come to Green Bay.

While not a particularly impressive athlete, Jones evidently showed enough over the weekend to earn a spot over the other 17 tryout players in attendance, several of whom had some interesting backgrounds and Wisconsin connections. He will join an outside linebacker room that likely has a solid top three in Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, and rookie Kingsley Enagbare, but significant questions down the depth chart behind them.

In addition to signing Jones, the Packers also locked in one more of their 2022 draft picks, bringing the total up to eight players in the 11-man class who have signed their rookie deals. The latest to sign is offensive tackle Rasheed Walker from Penn State, whom the Packers selected with pick number 249 in the seventh round.

Green Bay now has just three draft picks left to sign: second-round pick Christian Watson and fourth-rounders Romeo Doubs and Zach Tom.