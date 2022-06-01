Packers-Giants London ticket details announced; on sale to public July 26th

Fans looking to attend the Green Bay Packers’ first game abroad in the United Kingdom can now circle some important dates on their calendars. On Wednesday, the NFL formally announced details of ticket sales for the 2022 International Series games, which include the Packers’ week five matchup with the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Most critically, the on-sale date for members of the public will be Tuesday July 26th, starting at 10:00 AM London time (5:00 AM Eastern/2:00 AM Pacific). Full details, including the link to the page where ticket sales will take place, can be found here on the NFL’s website.

Public tickets will be priced between £64-£146. The current exchange rate as of June 1st is approximately 1 GBP = 1.25 USD, so that price range equates to roughly $80-$185.

The on-sale date for public tickets will come very close to the start of training camps around the NFL. The Packers are hosting an exhibition soccer game at Lambeau Field between Manchester City and Bayern Munich on July 23rd, followed closely by the team’s Shareholders Meeting. Look for the team to announce its training camp schedule in the coming weeks, with the first practice likely taking place sometime around Thursday, July 28th.

As an additional option, the NFL offers a season ticket package for all NFL games at Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Signing up as a season ticket holder appears to be the only way to guarantee seats for the game prior to the July 26th on-sale date for public tickets. The sign-up period for new season tickets begins on June 30th, while renewals for current season ticket holders will begin on June 20th.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a seating capacity of approximately 62,000 people, with the highest attendance for an NFL game coming last year at 60,784 for the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.

Again, the game against the Giants will be the Packers’ first in London since the NFL started hosting games there in 2007. Coincidentally, the Giants were the winners of the very first game in London, as they defeated the Miami Dolphins 13-10 at Wembley Stadium in 2007. The Giants have played in London one other time, a 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in 2016 at Twickenham Stadium.