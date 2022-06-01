How to watch The Match: Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady represent the NFC in a quarterback duel

The sixth iteration of The Match, a head-to-head golf competition, will tee off tonight when four NFL quarterbacks faceoff for the first time in the event’s history. The previous five versions of The Match have featured at least one professional golfer on each side, unlike Wednesday’s action.

The NFC’s veteran quarterbacks, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, will go against the much younger AFC duo of Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo’s Josh Allen. This will be Mahomes’ and Allens’ first time playing in The Match, while Rodgers and Brady have prior experience. Back in 2020 at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, Brady and Phil Mickelson lost to the pair of Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning. Brady and Mickelson would return as a pair in 2021 in a loss to Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

Here’s what you need to know to watch the event.

WHO?

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

WHERE?

Wynn Golf Club

Paradise, Nevada

WHEN?

June 1st, 2022

6:30 PM ET

HOW?

TV Broadcast

TNT

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to win -190 (65.5 percent implied probability)

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen to win +160 (38.5 percent implied probability)